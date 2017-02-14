Amazon to set up two new facilities in Coimbatore, Noida

The facilities will help create employment for hundreds of customer service personnel in TN, UP

Development Centre on Tuesday announced its plans to open two customer service facilities — one each in and in April and June, respectively.



"... The new customer service facilities in and will augment our capabilities to serve our customers better and enable to deliver consistently high levels of customer experience," Raj Raghavan, Director, Human Resources APAC, Amazon, said in a statement.



The new customer service sites will support with pre- and post-order customer service through various mediums like e-mail, chat and phone, it added.



"The facilities will help create employment for hundreds of customer service personnel in and Uttar Pradesh," the statement said.



now has five such facilities across India, with two in set up in 2005 and 2014 and the third one in that opened in 2015.



In Coimbatore, is working with the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) for the India promotion scheme.



"The new and facilities will be fully operational in April and June this year, respectively. begins hiring for these two sites from this week," the statement said.

Press Trust of India