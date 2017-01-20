Ambuja Cements to challenge CCI penalty in COMPAT

Cement manufacturer says it intends to challenge the Competition Commission of India's penalty on the company. The company has been fined Rs 29.84 crore by the competition watchdog. Six other companies too were penalised by the on Thursday for more than Rs 200 crores for rigging of bids and cartelisation to get tenders floated by government.

In a statement, the company said, "The company intends to file an appeal to defend our position before the Competition Appellate Tribunal." It further stated that it had produced all clarifications as required by the Competition Commission of India at the time of the investigation.

The companies were found to be in breach of competition norms on a tender floated by a state agency in 2012, for supply to government departments, boards and corporations, order said.

The 120-page order states that the anti-competitive conduct was re-affirmed through SMSes exchanged and calls made among the companies' officials. The seven companies have been directed "to cease and desist" from such activities.

The order came on a complaint originally filed by the Director, Supplies and Disposals of the state government. It was alleged that the cement makers formed a cartel and quoted higher bid prices for the tender. ordered a detailed probe in 2014.

found that the bid rigging was established from quoting of unusually higher rates in the impugned tender and determining different basic prices for the supply of cement at the same destination, among others.

In August 2016, 11 cement companies were alleged of cartelisation for which imposed penalty of Rs 6,700 crore.