American bike maker UM building local capacity in India

The Indian arm of American maker UM International LLC, Pvt Ltd (UMLTPL), plans to expand its capacity in the country as it eyes annual sales of 100,000 units within the next three years. The company is also working on increasing the localisation in its bikes from 65 per cent currently to 90 per cent over the next few months, in a move that is expected to reduce costs by 15-18 per cent.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch its first dealership in Ahmedabad, Rajeev Mishra, the CEO of UMLTPL said that plans are afoot to double the capacity at its existing site in Uttaranchal from a current 50,000 units per annum (pa) to one hundred thousand units pa within the next one year. "Besides, we are also working on setting up a new plant near Hyderabad with a capacity to produce around one hundred thousand units pa. This would take another one a half years to complete. The company is also working on an engine manufacturing plant (one hundred thousand units pa) near Pune," he elaborated. All these projects combined entail an investment of around $100 million (around Rs 640 crore). The company has already invested $50 million so far.

Mishra said that UMLTPL is betting on the cruiser segment bikes which while comprising only 7 per cent of the bikes market, is growing at 42 per cent annually. "There was a gap in this segment. Most bikes are above 750 cc and there was only one bike at 220 cc. We wanted to plug this gap and have brought in products at 280 cc range priced between Rs 1.7 to 1.8 lakh,"he said.

It also plans to bring in two new models in the market over the next two months. From a 3,000 units per month (or around 36,000 units a year), UMLTPL is targeting to sell around one hundred thousand units per year within the next three years.