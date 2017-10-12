American Tower faces challenges in India business

American Tower Corporation (ATC) Chief Executive Officer James D Taiclet, Jr, is in India. The company could face serious challenges with the possible closure of Tata Teleservices Ltd (TTSL), one of its main tenants. ATC, which includes ATC Telecom Infrastructure (earlier known as Viom), earned 30 per cent of its revenue in the second quarter of 2015 from TTSL, according to a report by Goldman Sachs. However, these numbers could have changed as ATC also roped in new clients like Reliance Jio after 2015. But at the global level, TTSL accounts for $80 million, or five per cent ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?