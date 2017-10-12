American Tower faces challenges in India business

American Tower Corporation (ATC) Chief Executive Officer James D Taiclet, Jr, is in India. The company could face serious challenges with the possible closure of Tata Teleservices Ltd (TTSL), one of its main tenants. ATC, which includes ATC Telecom Infrastructure (earlier known as Viom), earned 30 per cent of its revenue in the second quarter of 2015 from TTSL, according to a report by Goldman Sachs. However, these numbers could have changed as ATC also roped in new clients like Reliance Jio after 2015. But at the global level, TTSL accounts for $80 million, or five per cent ...