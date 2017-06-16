Amid note ban and GST, ad spend seen growing in double digits

Disruptions such as demonetisation last year and the goods and services tax (GST) roll-out are hardly going to affect advertisement budgets in the country, according to two mid-year forecasts of media agencies on Thursday. Magna, part of IPG Mediabrands, and Dentsu Aegis Network have forecast advertising expenditure (adex) growth rate in the country for the year at 11.5 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively, lower than the two agencies’ previous estimates. Magna had forecast adex growth rate of 13.5 per cent for 2017, in December 2016, and Dentsu 13.9 per cent in September ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?