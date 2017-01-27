Company
Amid top-level churn, AirAsia India hirings may get a Tata touch now

After CFO Ankur Khanna's recent exit, several Tata old timers are among those shortlisted for post

Arindam Majumder  |  New Delhi 

Tata Sons is likely to have a bigger say in appointing the next chief financial officer (CFO) of AirAsia India. The appointment will, however, have to be cleared by the AirAsia board. Topping the list of names being considered by Tata Sons for the post, that has fallen vacant after Ankur Khanna’s recent resignation, are Tapas Mitra and Deepak Mahendra — both known for their long-time association with the Tatas. Tata Sons selection committee is learnt to have looked at these names closely. Tata Sons and Tony Fernandes-owned AirAsia Berhad hold 49 per cent stake ...

