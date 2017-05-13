Amul a bigger brand than HUL, says MD Sodhi

Amul is planning to expand its chocolate production capacity by 5 times involving cost of Rs 150 cr

is a bigger brand than Limited (HUL), Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) Limited managing director R S Sodhi said on Saturday.



Sodhi, who was here to announce the official sponsorship of the cricket team, said that Amul, a brand wholly owned by GCMMF, is also sold by 18,000 village cooperative societies outside the formal distribution channel in



“If that is taken is taken into account, the sales turnover of is over Rs 38,000 crore, including the GCMMF of Rs 27,000 crore," Sodhi told reporters here.



In its latest initiative is planning to expand its chocolate production capacity by five times involving a cost of Rs 150 crore, he said.



GCMMF is also coming up with five new integrated plants in Gujarat, Mumbai, and West Bengal, Sodhi said adding that the annual capital expenditure was Rs 800 crore.



Sodhi said there were also plans to enter the markets of and Kerala.



Setting a target of Rs 50,000 crore sales by 2021, Sodhi said that milk production volumes would be increased by 14 per cent yearly with a price increase of six to seven per cent.



Press Trust of India