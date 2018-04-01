JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

We are very particular about security issues: Microsoft India president
Business Standard

Amul Dairy MD K Rathnam resigns amid allegations of Rs 4.5 bn fraud

The board of the Amul Dairy accepted Rathnam resignation during a special board meeting

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Amul Dairy managing director K Rathnam resigns amid alleged Rs 4.5 bn fraud

Dr K Rathnam, managing director of Kaira District Co-operative Milk Producers Union Ltd (KDCMPUL) popularly known as Amul Dairy, resigned on Saturday citing personal reasons. The board of the Amul Dairy accepted Rathnam resignation during a special board meeting.

According to reports, Rathnam's resignation comes amidst bitter internal politics and an alleged fraud worth Rs 4.5 billion (Rs 450 crore), that is being played in the iconic milk union for past few months. However, board members dismissed suggestions that the development comes in the backdrop of an allegation of alleged fraud, reports the Indian Express.

The 55-year-old Rathnam, who had taken charge in June 2014, had expressed his desire to quit citing personal reasons. He said he wanted to spend more time with his family living in the US and Tamil Nadu, and to pursue other professional interests.

In a statement, Amul Dairy refuted reports that Rathnam had been found guilty of fraud. Ramsinh Parmar, chairman, KDCMPUL, said the allegations were “far from truth” and “perpetuated by rumour mongers”.
First Published: Sun, April 01 2018. 09:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements