The (GCMMF), which sells the Amul brand of products, claimed that it has managed to increase farmers’ income nearly four times in the past seven years.

During these years, the GCMMF has more than doubled the price of buffalo milk — from Rs24.30 a litre in 2009-10 to Rs49 a litre in 2016-17 — it procures from farmers. At the same time, the cooperative’s milk procurement, too, doubled during the same period, from 9.09 million litres per day (mlpd) to 17.65 mlpd.

The cooperative’s sales turnover increased 3.5 times, from Rs8,005 crore in 2009-10, to Rs27,043 crore in 2016-17. In 2015-16, it had clocked a turnover of Rs22,972 crore.