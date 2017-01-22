Amway enters consumer durables segment with cookware range

Amway India sells over 130 products across nutrition, beauty, home care and personal care categories

Amway India sells over 130 products across nutrition, beauty, home care and personal care categories

The largest direct marketing company today announced its entry into the space with a premium range under the label of Queen.



Currently, sells over 130 products across nutrition, beauty, home care and personal care categories and this is for the first time that the American company is launching a product in the consumer durable segment here.



The product comes with a 30-year warranty. The company has not disclosed the price of the new product.



The Queen stainless steel comes with a technology that helps locks in the moisture which helps to preserve the taste and nutrition of the food.



The multi-layer structure of the makes almost zero cooking possible and offers 30 years warranty.



An Queen set comprises a 4-liter stock pot with lid, a 2-liter saucepan with lid, and 1.5-liter saute pan with lid, and an extra lid & stock pot steamer as accessories.



The premium segment is pegged at Rs 250 crore and is growing 35 per cent per annum and is planning to be the market leader over the next three years, chief executive Anshu Budhraja said.



"Our target is to ensure that durables as a category contributes over 10 per cent of our turnover in the next three years and thus be the market leader," he said.



is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Ada, Michigan-based Corporation which is one of the largest direct selling companies in the world with presence in over 100 countries.



Set up 56 years ago, Amway, which had USD 9.5 billion in sales last year, manufacturers and sells directly high quality consumer goods.



has a manufacturing facility at Nilakottai in the Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu, which is its third manufacturing plant located outside the US. The other plants are located in China and Vietnam.

Press Trust of India