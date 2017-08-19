An app to keep you from falling asleep at the wheel

The next time you yawn after having driven for hours, an app on your mobile phone will be able tell you where the nearest coffee shop is, to wake you up. This app is the brainchild of four engineering students at Bengaluru’s PES University — Akshay Kumar, Saahil Kamath, Rahul B Prakash and Aviral Joshi — who met during an internship project at the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore and had an idea: What if road accidents could be reduced using technology? It prompted them to develop a mobile-app based technology that can alert drivers if they yawn, get ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?