An app to keep you from falling asleep at the wheel

The next time you yawn after having driven for hours, an app on your mobile phone will be able tell you where the nearest coffee shop is, to wake you up. This app is the brainchild of four engineering students at Bengaluru’s PES University — Akshay Kumar, Saahil Kamath, Rahul B Prakash and Aviral Joshi — who met during an internship project at the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore and had an idea: What if road accidents could be reduced using technology? It prompted them to develop a mobile-app based technology that can alert drivers if they yawn, get ...