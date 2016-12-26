An app to monitor coaching classes

Shuffling between school, tutorials and homework can be a tedious task for a teenager. How about an app to mentor all your tuition activities? XPrep, a Delhi-based edtech start-up, enables parents to monitor their child’s progress during the course of tuition while helping tutors serve their batches efficiently. Founded in September 2015, the road to fame begun for the edtech firm after it received $40,000 worth of credits and services from Facebook and its partners such as Amazon Web Services, Dropbox, Adobe and MailChimp. It will feature under FBStart, a global ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?