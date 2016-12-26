An app to monitor coaching classes

Shuffling between school, tutorials and homework can be a tedious task for a teenager. How about an app to mentor all your tuition activities? XPrep, a Delhi-based edtech start-up, enables parents to monitor their child’s progress during the course of tuition while helping tutors serve their batches efficiently. Founded in September 2015, the road to fame begun for the edtech firm after it received $40,000 worth of credits and services from Facebook and its partners such as Amazon Web Services, Dropbox, Adobe and MailChimp. It will feature under FBStart, a global ...