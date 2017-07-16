Analysis: Shielding brand McDonald's

Caught in the bitter bickering that has engulfed Connaught Place Restaurants (CPRL) and the US headquarted McDonald’s, how does Brand McDonald’s hold on to its turf in India? By keeping the customer out of the fight, say experts. And that is what Vikram Bakshi, reinstated managing director of CPRL has told Business Standard in an interview, soon after the court ruled in his favour, that he hopes to do at the earliest. The series of events that have unfolded over the past week has grabbed customers, who were thus far unaffected by the growing rift between ...