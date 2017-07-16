Analysis: Shielding brand McDonald's

Caught in the bitter bickering that has engulfed Connaught Place Restaurants (CPRL) and the US headquarted McDonald’s, how does Brand McDonald’s hold on to its turf in India? By keeping the customer out of the fight, say experts. And that is what Vikram Bakshi, reinstated managing director of CPRL has told Business Standard in an interview, soon after the court ruled in his favour, that he hopes to do at the earliest. The series of events that have unfolded over the past week has grabbed customers, who were thus far unaffected by the growing rift between ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?