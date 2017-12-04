Analysts give thumbs up to Salil Parekh

- Appointment is probably the best outcome for Infosys given his background in consulting, financial services and North America
- Parekh can fulfill need to invest in new areas and preserve existing culture
- Need to wait to see if there will be key personnel changes, though risk would be same irrespective of CEO choice
- Incrementally positive; removes “overhang and ambiguity”
- With three decades' experience in IT services industry, Parekh is expected to handle the operations/work culture better than (Vishal) Sikka
- CEO appointment was faster than expected
- While it reduces succession uncertainty, clarity on strategy still needed
- Fundamental concerns of slowing growth, management attrition, traditional margin levers still continue and clarity will take time
- Watch for trends in attrition, approach to software and platform-based strategy, whether Nandan Nilekani’s association as non-executive chairman will continue
- Expect US dollar revenue/EPS CAGRs of 6 per cent/4 per cent over FY17-19
- Selection suggests a preference for tried-and-tested over experimental and execution over conception
- Transition should be smooth and quick; Parekh’s portfolio at Capgemini overlaps squarely with Infosys
- Meaningful re-rating for the stock would await a formal articulation of priorities by the new CEO
