Analysts see Rs 140-billion L&T-Schneider deal in positive light

Larsen & Toubro’s (L&T) definitive agreement with Schneider to sell its electrical and automation (E&A) business in an all-cash deal for Rs 140 billion (slightly more than $2 billion) is on expected lines of analysts. Santosh Yellappu, analyst at India Nivesh, says, the deal valuations are fair and the company is pursuing its objective of becoming asset-light.

Earlier Credit Suisse, too, had anticipated the electrical business’ value at ₹140-160 billion. The business had reported net revenue of Rs 50.38 billion (about five per cent of overall) during FY2016-17, with Ebitda ...