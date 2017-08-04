Andhra Bank Q1 profit up by 33% to Rs 40 crore

-
Public sector lender Andhra Bank today posted a 14% rise in net profit at Rs 40.42 crore for the first quarter ended June even as bad loans increased.
The bank clocked a net profit of Rs 31.09 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.
The total income for the quarter increased to Rs 5,155.21 crore, from Rs 4,855.50 crore in the year-ago period, Andhra Bank said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.
On asset quality, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) deteriorated to 13.22% of gross advances as on June 2017, up 10.30% a year ago.
Net NPAs were at 8.09% of net advances, as against 6.21% a year ago.
As a result, provisions for bad loans and contingencies were increased to Rs 1,301.11 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 943.77 crore in the same period a year ago.
