Andhra Bank Q1 profit up by 33% to Rs 40 crore

Public sector lender today posted a 14% rise in net at Rs 40.42 crore for the first quarter ended June even as increased.



The bank clocked a net of Rs 31.09 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.



The total income for the quarter increased to Rs 5,155.21 crore, from Rs 4,855.50 crore in the year-ago period, said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.On asset quality, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) deteriorated to 13.22% of gross advances as on June 2017, up 10.30% a year ago.Net were at 8.09% of net advances, as against 6.21% a year ago.As a result, provisions for and contingencies were increased to Rs 1,301.11 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 943.77 crore in the same period a year ago.

