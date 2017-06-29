Anil Ambani's asset sale expands

Under pressure from lenders, the restructuring of Anil Ambani’s mobile-to- conglomerate is turning into a

controlled by Ambani are trying to sell road assets, an undersea cable business and in and That’s on top of a deal to divest phone transmission towers and merge its with And if that isn’t enough, finance units announced two initial public offerings within a week.

With banks cracking down on borrowers and Ambani’s once high-flying telecom business being hammered by Mukesh’s rival Jio Infocomm, Anil aims to raise over $4.5 billion this year to help reduce group debt that’s at least three times that.

The Reserve Bank of India has stepped up pressure on commercial lenders to send delinquent borrowers to the bankruptcy courts if they don’t pay up, to pare the nation’s $180 billion of bad loans. None of Ambani’s group has yet missed the 90-day payment deadline that would categorise their loans as non-performing “ is pushing the banks, banks are pushing the company founders and the company founders are pushing the asset sales,” said Chakri Lokapriya, Mumbai-based managing director of the Indian arm of TCG Group. “Some of these should have been sold three to four years back.”

Banks that lent to Anil’s have met with group executives to push for a reduction in debt by selling assets, according to people familiar with the matter. Anil Ambani told reporters on June 2 that RCom’s debt reduction plan would be the largest in India’s history and would create long-term value for shareholders.

RCom got a seven-month reprieve from lenders this month in order to raise money from deals. It’s weighed down by $6.9 billion of debt and is losing money after a bruising price war started by Jio in September. Since then, RCom’s shares have fallen nearly 61 per cent, after the stock was downgraded on fears that the company might default on some loans.

Some foreign lenders to the company are protesting after being excluded from signing off on RCom’s plans and have sought more information. The National Company Law Tribunal in on Wednesday asked the company’s creditors, including China Development Bank and Holdings, to file objections to the proposed transactions within 10 days. The court will next hear the matter on July 27.

While the selloffs would help some of Anil’s bolster their credit status for future expansion, other units are just taking advantage of Indian investors’ current appetite for shares, which has pushed up the benchmark stock index nearly 16 per cent this year.

The proposed share sales by General Insurance Co. Ltd. and Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd. were not to pay debt but to unlock value, their parent company Capital Ltd. said. The company declined to say what the sale proceeds would be used for.

Here’s a rundown of Anil Ambani’s planned or proposed sales within the next three to nine months, together with estimates from analysts or company reports on the amount each might raise:



• An IPO of 10 per cent of General Insurance, a unit of Capital. Estimated value: 5 billion to 8 billion rupees.



• An IPO of 10 per cent of Nippon Life Asset Management. Estimated value: 11 billion to 20 billion rupees.



• A private sale of the undersea-cable unit Global Cloud Xchange. Estimated value: about $500 million.



• Sale of real estate in and on the outskirts of Mumbai, where it has 133 acres that house the group’s offices, a helipad and medical facilities, a lake and temple. Estimated value: 110 billion rupees.



• An IPO of an infrastructure trust that bundles together seven road Estimated value: 25 billion rupees.



• A private sale of majority stake in RCom’s transmission towers to Brookfield Infrastructure Group. Estimated value: 110 billion rupees upfront, with RCom retaining 49 percent “future economic upside.”



• A merger of RCom’s with This would reduce debt by 140 billion rupees by transferring the amount to the new entity, Aircom.