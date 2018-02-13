Anil Ambani's Reliance Power to achieve fuel security for Butibori units

-
ALSO READDelhi HC directs CIL to give full coal supply to R-Power for Butibori units Ten years of Anil Ambani-led Reliance Power listing: All you need to know RInfra to sell Mumbai power biz to Adani Transmission for Rs 13,251 crore Reliance Communications announces new debt cut plan, with no write-offs ADAG stocks and magic of debt reduction; share price up 55% since mid-Dec
-
Anil Ambani-led Reliance Power on Monday said it would achieve full fuel security for its Butibori plant, after a Delhi High Court order directed Coal India to supply coal to both the units of the plant. In a separate release, group company Reliance Infrastructure said it has received the competition authority’s approval to sell its Mumbai power business. R-Power’s Butibori plant is a 600-megawatt plant comprising of two units.
The power generated is sold to Reliance Infrastructure, which distributes electricity to suburban Mumbai under a long-term power purchase agreement (ppa).The company in its statement said while CIL was supplying coal to the second unit of the plant, supply to the first unit had not started despite a valid letter of assurance. The issue of supply of coal to Unit-1 was pending for four years. In a separate statement on Monday, Reliance Infrastructure said, “The Competition Commission of India has given its approval for the proposed 100 per cent sale of RInfra’s integrated Mumbai power business to Adani Transmission.” RInfra and ATL had signed definitive binding agreement for the stake sale of the integrated business of generation, transmission and distribution of power for Mumbai in December last year and the transaction was expected to be completed by March.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU