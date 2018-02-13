JUST IN
Anil Ambani's Reliance Power to achieve fuel security for Butibori units

R-Power's Butibori plant is a 600-megawatt plant comprising of two units

Amritha Pillay  |  Mumbai 

Anil Ambani

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Power on Monday said it would achieve full fuel security for its Butibori plant, after a Delhi High Court order directed Coal India to supply coal to both the units of the plant. In a separate release, group company Reliance Infrastructure said it has received the competition authority’s approval to sell its Mumbai power business. R-Power’s Butibori plant is a 600-megawatt plant comprising of two units.

The power generated is sold to Reliance Infrastructure, which distributes electricity to suburban Mumbai under a long-term power purchase agreement (ppa). The company in its statement said while CIL was supplying coal to the second unit of the plant, supply to the first unit had not started despite a valid letter of assurance. The issue of supply of coal to Unit-1 was pending for four years. In a separate statement on Monday, Reliance Infrastructure said, “The Competition Commission of India has given its approval for the proposed 100 per cent sale of RInfra’s integrated Mumbai power business to Adani Transmission.” RInfra and ATL had signed definitive binding agreement for the stake sale of the integrated business of generation, transmission and distribution of power for Mumbai in December last year and the transaction was expected to be completed by March.

First Published: Tue, February 13 2018. 00:58 IST

