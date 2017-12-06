Anil Ambani's RInfra wins contracts worth Rs 5,000 cr in Bangladesh

Anil Ambani-led Infrastructure Ltd today said it has bagged contracts worth Rs 5,000 crore in which includes setting up of the entire infrastructure for a 750 MW LNG-based combined cycle



The company won the projects on international competitive bidding, Infrastructure (RInfra) said in a statement.



"The first EPC contract includes setting up the entire infrastructure of a 750 MW LNG-based combined cycle at Meghnaghat (Dhaka) while the second is for building a 500 MMSCFD floating storage re-gasification unit based integrated at Kutubdia Island, both in Bangladesh," the statement said.The projects are to be completed by 2019, the statement said.The contracts for both the projects involve design, engineering, supply, transportation, erection, testing and commissioning processes, it said.The integrated works would include building jetty and onshore and offshore gas pipelines."Our thrust on engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) has ensured the successful execution of all the EPC projects we have won," CEO EPC Arun Gupta was quoted as saying in the statement.The award, Gupta said, comes after bagging Rs 3,675 crore EPC order from NLC India for setting up two lignite-based CFBC thermal power projects.said its EPC division has also been shortlisted for projects like the Bandra-Versova sea link, Mumbai coastal road, and the Mumbai-Nagpur expressway.