Anniversary special Renault Kwid 02 launched; price starts at Rs 3,42,800

India on Monday launched the ‘ 02’, an anniversary special edition in 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre engine options, priced at Rs 3,42,800 (ex-showroom Delhi) and Rs 3,65,400 (ex-showroom Delhi), respectively.

The anniversary edition will be available only in The 02 carried forward interior features such as 7-inch touchscreen system and digital Instrument cluster from the existing variant.

In addition, the anniversary edition offers red and white colour options with 02 Badge and the Angular 02 Badge on the hood. Additionally, the car also gets Sportline graphics on C-pillar and roof, two-tone gear knob, Sportline seat upholstery with 02 Insignia, Sportline painted style wheels and Sportline floor mats with 02 Insignia.

There is no change under the hood where the 800cc engine generates 54 bhp of power at 5,678 rpm and 72 Nm of torque at 4,368 rpm. The 999cc engine generates 67 bhp of power at 5,500 rpm and 91 Nm of torque at 4,250 rpm.

has been the bestselling car in the stable of Till July, managed to achieve the sales number of more than 1,75,000 units.