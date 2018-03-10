Apart from 91% volume jump, new projects to keep Godrej Properties going

The Godrej Properties stock doubled over the past year. It could see more gain, as sales momentum is expected to continue, on new launches and the project pipeline. While sales growth in the key realty markets has been muted for the sector, the company has been outperforming its peers.

Sales volume for the nine months ended December of 2017-18 was up 91 per cent. Given this trend, analysts expect the company to report double its sales growth in FY18, compared to FY17. The company now has a market share of 2.7 per cent in the top eight cities, compared to one per cent in FY17. ...