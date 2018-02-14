Apollo Hospitals Q3 net declines 7.4%; total income rises 13%

Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (AHEL) has seen a decline 7.4 per cent to Rs 674 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2018, as compared to Rs 728 million reported during the same quarter of last year. The total income grew 13.1 per cent to Rs 19.04 billion during the quarter compared to Rs 16.83 billion during the same quarter of previous year. The company has said that the overall occupancy across the group was at 67 per cent or 4,794 beds, with the mature hospitals seeing more occupancy at 70 per cent. "We expect that the effects of demonetisation, regulatory price caps and GST, while largely managed, will be fully recouped by the end of FY19," said Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director, AHEL.

The company has definitive plans to shore up its Oncology volumes and revenues over the next 3-5 years to become a national leader in this space both in terms of clinical outcomes and volumes, she added.