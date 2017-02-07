Apollo Hospitals plans to add value to existing clinics

giant plans to add value to existing retail outlets i.e. as part of its expansion plan for the year. The company is drawing up a list of primarily in the tier II and tier III cities where facilities will be added this year.

Speaking to Business Standard, Sangita Reddy the Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals, "We plan to add MRI facility in its Karimnagar retail outlet among other centres."

Other centres in Karaikudi, Nellore and Bhubaneswar are also up for value addition. "The company plans to add Radiotherapy in its Vizag and Bhubaneswar units," Krishnan Akhileshwaran, Chief Financial Officer of said.

Ranjit Kapadia, Senior Vice-President at Centrum Broking Private Limited, is of the opinion that by adding services like Radiotherapy in locations such as Vizag, the company is likely to attract a lot more patients. He said, "If the company utilises the equipment optimally, it is likely to add value to company's revenue."

Apart from these centres in the retail segment, its diabetes management programme will be expanded. The company plans to add around a 100 of these clinics. Around 50 diabetes management are operational now out of which 12 were added in the last 12 months.

Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited (AHLL) is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Enterprises Limited. The company runs the largest chain of standardised primary health care models-multispeciality under the brand 'Apollo Clinics' in India and the Middle East, diabetes management 'Apollo Sugar' and diagnostic centres 'Apollo Diagnostics'.

The company also operates speciality formats 'Apollo Cradle' for women and children and 'Apollo Spectra' for planned surgery. A total of 61 under is operational in India. Though the losses have shrunk over the past few quarters, remains a loss making venture (EBITDA) for the group. Nine out of 10 previous quarters starting Q1 FY15 have been posting EBITDA losses. The company is likely to break-even in FY19.

"The company plans to add 300 more pharmacies to its network and hopes to aim a growth of 27 per cent with the increase in the number of pharmacies." Sangita Reddy said.

In the recent financial results announced by the company for the second quarter of financial year 2016-17, the standalone business grew 15.9 per cent as compared to second quarter 2015-16.

Ranjit Kapadia said that what kind of effect these new pharmacies will have on the company will be determined by their location.

Apollo Pharmacy, a part of group, runs 2,506 pharmacies across the country providing a wide range of OTC medicines and products in various categories, including personal care and health supplements of different brands and also of its own.