Apollo strives to build brands

A year after Apollo Tyres talked about its Vision 2020 to be a “premier tyre company with a diversified and multinational presence”, the company claims its strategies around product, market and reach are keeping it on track despite challenges. Its three-pronged strategy to achieve the vision is — to consolidate position in existing markets and seek new markets/segments; to continue investment in both its brands (Apollo and Vredestein) and capacity expansion via greenfield facilities; and to seek other growth opportunities. Onkar S Kanwar, chairman and managing ...