Apollo Tyres lines up Rs 4,500-crore capex for next two years

Tyre major has planned a Rs 4,500-crore capital expenditure (capex) for financial years 2017-18 and 2018-19, to set up a greenfield facility in India and brownfield expansions in Chennai and Hungary.

Gaurav Kumar, chief financial officer, said that the for FY18 across geographies is Rs 2,400 crore. This includes expansion, maintenance, and for other projects. Chennai plant would get around Rs 1,000 crore from the planned capital expenditure.

For FY2019 the is pegged at Rs 2,100 crore.

At Chennai, Apollo is increasing the manufacturing capacity of truck-bus radials (TBR) from around 6,000 tyres a day to around 12,000. The facility now has a capacity of approximately 9,000 truck-bus radials per day. The plant should have full capacity on in the second half of FY2019.

Similarly, the Hungary facility is in a ramp-up mode for passenger car tyres.

In addition to the company's existing facilities in India, Apollo is looking at setting-up a greenfield facility for passenger car tyres by FY202O. The plant will manufacture passenger car tyres.

Apollo is also planning to increase the capacity by 10 per cent through de-bottlenecking of passenger car tyre facilities in Chennai and Vadodara.