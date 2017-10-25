Apple acquires New Zealand-based firm specialised in wireless charging tech

has acquired a New Zealand-based firm PowerbyProxi for an undisclosed sum, revealed a report in stuff.co.nz on Wednesday. The firm specialises in technologies based on the Qi wireless standard.

Auckland entrepreneur Fady Mishriki set up PowerbyProxi in 2007 with the goal of helping people charge everyday devices such as mobile phones without having to plug them in.

"The company now employs about 55 staff and holds more than 300 patents relating to wireless charging," the report added.

Powerbyproxi's team would be "a great addition as works to create a wireless future", Dan Riccio, Apple's Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, was quoted as saying

"We want to bring truly effortless charging to more places and more customers around the world."

Last month, unveiled its world-class solution as it launched iPhone 8, 8 Plus and iPhone X.

works with the established Qi ecosystem, including two new mats from Belkin and mophie, available from Authorised Resellers.

gave a sneak peek of AirPower, an Apple-designed accessory coming in 2018.

AirPower offers a generous active charging area that will allow iPhone 8, Plus or iPhone X customers to simultaneously charge up to three devices, including Watch Series 3 and a new optional case for AirPods.

Currently, models can be charged by third-party pads, but transfer power is limited to 5 watts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)