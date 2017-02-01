Apple CEO Tim Cook lauds PM Modi's demonetisation

Despite an acute shortage of cash and cut in discretionary spending because of of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes, maker was able to post all-time record revenues in India for the quarter that ended December.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in a call with investors and analysts on Tuesday said that he saw the government's move to scrap high-value currency as positive in the long term. His comments come on the back of posting its highest-ever quarterly revenue of $78.4 billion in the quarter ended December.

"Despite the move in India that created lots of economic pressure, we had all-time record revenue results. has not worked its way through yet. It's still definitely having some overhang. But I think in the longer term, it's a great move," said Cook.

While not quantifying Apple's gains in India, the company has been able to post double digit sales and revenue growth in the country over the past four odd quarters. In October, the company reported that sales in the country were up 50 per cent in the 12 months that ended September.

On Monday, the Economic Survey showed that had impacted the gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the financial year (FY) 2016-17, which dropped to 6.5 per cent from 7.6 per cent in previous FY. However, it also suggested that GDP growth would sharply rebound in the upcoming FY and is expected to be in the range of 6.75-7.5 per cent.

India is the last large open market in the world, with technology from across the world flocking here. For Apple, India offers the promise to drive demand, which is seen as falling in developed markets such as USA and China, in the long term, though high price points will see the company operating in the fringes in the short term.

"We are in discussions on a number of things, including retail stores, and fully intend to invest significantly in the country and believe it's a great place to be," added Cook.

controls less than 3 per cent of India's market and in order to grow the size of its pie in India, the company is setting up stores and is in talks to locally manufacture its devices. It's small size might suggest that there's plenty of headroom for growth but the company already has the second highest revenues among vendors in India.

This shows that India continues to remain a market for affordable smartphones with seven out of ten devices sold costing less than Rs 10,000. The premium market, categorised as Rs 35,000 and up (where intends to compete), makes up just 4 per cent of the 100 million plus smartphones sold in the country during 2016.

While the continues to drive majority of Apple's sales in India (similar to other markets), the company said sales of its iPad and Mac computers too saw double digit growth during the quarter ended December. This is indicative that a growing base of users in the country are also buying into other parts of Apple's ecosystem.