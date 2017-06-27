Apple, Cisco want cyber security insurance discount for joint customers

Apple
Inc is working with Cisco
Systems Inc to help businesses that primarily use gear from both companies
to get a discount on cyber-security insurance premiums, Apple
Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook
said on Monday.
Sharing a stage with Cisco
CEO Chuck Robbins
at a Cisco
event in Las Vegas, Cook said the combination of gear from the two companies
was more secure than the use of competing technology, such as the Android mobile operating system made by Alphabet Inc's Google.
"The thinking we share here is that if your enterprise or company is using Cisco
and Apple, the combination of these should make that (cyber-security) insurance cost significantly less," Cook said. "This is something we're going to spend some energy on. You should reap that benefit."
Cisco
gave few details about the effort, saying in a company blog post the two companies
were "collaborating with insurance industry heavyweights ... to offer more robust policies to our customers."
Cisco
said it will create systems that allow for continuous security monitoring and for insurers to double-check that the systems are set up as intended.
Cisco, a networking company that has increasingly moved into cyber security
in recent years, highlighted several other joint efforts with Apple.
It rolled out a new security app for iPhones
meant to protect against so-called phishing attacks - an email with a malicious link sent under the guise of being legitimate.
Cook also said the "fast lane" that Cisco
had created in 2015 to speed up Internet connections for iPhones
on Cisco
routers and switches has been expanded to Mac
computers.
Long known for its consumer devices, Apple
has embraced business users in recent years, adding additional security features to its iPhones
and iPads.
In 2015, Cook said Apple
was generating at least $25 billion a year in revenue selling to businesses.
Apple
has also undertaken joint efforts with enterprise software firms IBM
and SAP
to encourage developers to write business apps for its mobile devices.
