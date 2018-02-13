Apple Days: Flipkart offering discount, cashback on iPhones, iPads and more

Home-grown e-commerce giant is currently running a promotional offer on Apple products. Dubbed 'Apple days', the sale started on February 12 and will go on until February 15. Under the sale, the e-commerce portal is offering iPhones, iPads and Apple at discounted prices, along with a cashback of up to Rs 10,000 on payments made through ICICI credit cards. The sale came after Apple increased the price of its iPhones and after the Budget 2018 announcement of a hike in import duty on smartphones. Here is what is offering under the Apple days sale: X The anniversary-edition X was launched in 64GB and 256GB storage variants at Rs 89,000 and Rs 1,02,000, respectively. Under the sale, the e-commerce portal is offering the X at Rs 82,999 and Rs 98,999 for 64GB and 256GB, respectively. The e-commerce portal is also offering a Rs 10,000 cashback to ICICI customers on equated monthly instalment (EMI) transactions. 8 and 8 Plus The 8 and 8 Plus base model with 64GB storage had been launched at Rs 64,000 and Rs 73,000, respectively. Under the sale, the e-commerce portal is offering 8 and 8 Plus at Rs 55,999 and Rs 66,999, respectively.

The 8 and 8 Plus premium model with 256GB storage, launched at Rs 77,000 and Rs 86,000, respectively, are being offeried at Rs 69,499 and Rs 79,999.

There is a cashback of Rs 8,000 for ICICI customers on EMI transactions.

7 and 7 Plus

The 7 base model with 32GB storage gets a discount of Rs 6,000. It is currently available at Rs 42,999, along with a cashback of Rs 4,000 for ICICI customers on EMI transactions.

The 7 Plus with 32GB storage gets a discount of Rs 2,000. It is currently available at Rs 56,999, along with a cashback of Rs 4,000 for ICICI customers on EMI transactions.

Apple smartwatches

Apple smart watches, based on the model and series, get a discount of up to Rs 8,700. is also offering no cost EMI option, which removes the interest component from fixed monthly instalments.

Apple iPads

Apple iPads, based on the model and series, get a discount of up to Rs 8,000. is also offering no cost EMI option, which removes the interest component from fixed monthly instalments, starting from Rs 2,545 per month.