Apple files $1 bn lawsuit against chip supplier Qualcomm for overcharging

The logo of Apple is seen at a store in Zurich (Photo: Reuters)

Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.

is a major supplier to both and Electronics Co Ltd for "modem" chips that connect phones to wireless networks. The two companies together accounted for 40 percent of Qualcomm's $23.5 billion in revenue in its most recent fiscal year.

In the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, accused of overcharging for chips and refusing to pay some $1 billion in promised rebates. said in its complaint that withheld the rebates because of Apple's discussions with South Korea's antitrust regulator, the Korea Fair Trade Commission.

"If that were not enough, then attempted to extort into changing its responses and providing false information to the KFTC in exchange for Qualcomm's release of those payments to Apple. refused," said in its lawsuit.

In a statement, General Counsel Don Rosenberg called Apple's claims "baseless."

" has been actively encouraging regulatory attacks on Qualcomm’s business in various jurisdictions around the world, as reflected in the recent KFTC decision and FTC complaint, by misrepresenting facts and withholding information," Rosenberg said in the statement.

"We welcome the opportunity to have these meritless claims heard in court where we will be entitled to full discovery of Apple’s practices and a robust examination of the merits.”

Qualcomm's stock closed 2.4 percent lower at $62.88 on the news.

has patents for chips which include standard essential patents, a term used to describe technology that is required to be licensed broadly and on "reasonable" terms.

In its lawsuit, accused of refusing to license the technology to other manufacturers to prevent them from making the chips.

It also accused of selling chips while requiring to pay a separate licensing fee for the same chips, in a "no license, no chip" policy.

In addition, pressured network carriers to not sell or support devices made with Intel chipsets said.

The KFTC fined $854 million in December for what it called unfair patent licensing practices.

In February 2015, paid a $975 million fine in China, while the European Union in December 2015 accused it of abusing its market power to thwart rivals.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit against Qualcomm, saying the San Diego-based company used its dominant position as a supplier of certain phone chips to impose "onerous" supply and licensing terms on cellphone manufacturers. said it would contest the FTC complaint.

was the sole supplier of modem chips for Apple’s phones until the release of the iPhone 7 in September. Intel Corp supplied about half of the modem chips for the newest models, said Stacy Rasgon, a senior analyst at Bernstein Research. Intel's shares closed up 1 percent at $36.94 after the suit was announced.

made the move around the same time that Samsung, which had switched to using its own internal chips for its Galaxy S6 phones, returned to for the Galaxy S7.

"has been able to manage through (the contract loss) pretty well because they got back at the same time," Rasgon said.

is known for seeking multiple suppliers to keep prices down, said Jim Morrison, vice president of technical intelligence for TechInsights, which tears down devices to analyze their parts.