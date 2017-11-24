Apple HQ in Seoul raided ahead of iPhone X launch in S Korea

Ahead of the "super-premium" iPhone X launch in South Korea, regulators have reportedly raided Apple's offices in

According to a report in London-based Metro late on Thursday, the raid was likely to raise questions about whether South Korean authorities were trying to hamper the success of the iPhone X.

The iPhone X went on sale in the country on Friday.

"Investigators visited Apple's HQ earlier this week to ask questions about its business practices ahead of the launch of the smartphone," the report said.

The has been accused of protecting local against competition from and others.

products are very popular in which is home to and

In 2016, the investigators began a probe in a bid to discover whether struck "unfair" contracts with local phone networks.

"It's understood the latest raid is part of this ongoing probe, which was launched just months after the American firm took action to address officials' concern about other aunfair' contracts with South Korean firms commissioned to repair iPhones and other gadgets," the report said.

had 33 per cent market share when it launched iPhone 6 in in 2015.

has launched a scheme called "Upgrade To Galaxy" offering up to 10,000 iPhone users a one-month trial of the or Galaxy S8.