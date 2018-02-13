Apple iMac Pro with 27-inch 5K screen, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD launched in India

has launched the next-generation iMac Pro, claimed to be the ‘most powerful iMac’, in India, at Rs 4,15,000. The iMac Pro was first unveiled at the WWDC 2017 in June last year. Although the all-in-one desktop has three variants based on Intel Xeon W processors – 8-core, 10-core and 18-core – the company has launched only the base model with 8-core processor. The premium desktop will go on sale exclusively through Apple’s authorised retail stores. As for the specifications and features, the iMac Pro sports a 27-inch Retina display of 5K (5120 x 2280) resolution. It is powered by Intel Xeon W 8-core processor, which runs at a base frequency of 3.2GHz and can throttle up to 4.2GHz using Turbo Boost.

The graphic computing is managed by 8GB Radeon Pro Vega 56 graphic processing unit (GPU). The iMac Pro comes with 32GB DDR4 ECC RAM that runs at a frequency of 2666MHz and 1TB solid state drive. Both, RAM and storage can further be expanded to 128GB and 4TB, respectively.