Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, iPhone 7S Plus coming on September 12: Report

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 8 on September 12. A news report in the Wall Street Journal noted that the tech giant would launch the upgraded iPhone 7S, iPhone 7S Plus and a high-end anniversary-edition iPhone 8.

Apple iPhone 8 has been the most awaited smartphone of the year. The mobile phone is touted to feature an edge-to-edge OLED display and dual rear cameras with augmented reality app support. 

The next-generation iPhones are speculated to feature screen sizes ranging from 4.7 inches to 5.8 inches. According to reports, the iPhone 7S would continue to sport a 4.7-inch screen and the iPhone 7S Plus a 5.5-inch screen. On the other hand, the anniversary-edition iPhone 8 could have a bigger 5.8-inch screen to cover almost the entire front.

The iPhone 8 is speculated to feature a faster A11 processor, designed on a 10nm production unit, iOS 11, virtual home button, cameras with an augmented reality app support, 3D facial recognition and infrared sensor for face recognition in low-light.

As for pricing, the recent reports hint that the basic version of the next generation iPhones could cost in excess of $1,000 and go on sale within a week of the announcement.

