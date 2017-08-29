Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, iPhone 7S Plus coming on September 12: Report

Apple iPhone 8
has been the most awaited smartphone of the year. The mobile phone is touted to feature an edge-to-edge OLED display and dual rear cameras with augmented reality app support.
The next-generation iPhones are speculated to feature screen sizes ranging from 4.7 inches to 5.8 inches. According to reports, the iPhone 7S
would continue to sport a 4.7-inch screen and the iPhone 7S
Plus a 5.5-inch screen. On the other hand, the anniversary-edition iPhone 8
could have a bigger 5.8-inch screen to cover almost the entire front.
The iPhone 8
is speculated to feature a faster A11 processor, designed on a 10nm production unit, iOS 11, virtual home button, cameras with an augmented reality app support, 3D facial recognition and infrared sensor for face recognition in low-light.
As for pricing, the recent reports hint that the basic version of the next generation iPhones could cost in excess of $1,000 and go on sale within a week of the announcement.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU