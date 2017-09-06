Apple iPhone 8 might cost more than 1 lakh in India: Report

Apple is gearing up to launch the next iteration of iPhone devices on September 12. The next generation of iPhones will feature anniversary edition iPhone 8 along with iPhone 7S
and iPhone 7S
Plus, which are upgraded version of current flagship models.
The iPhone 8 is a much-awaited smartphone of this year and going by the reports the phone will carry a price tag of $999 for base model. According to a tweet by Benjamin Geskin, a famous tipster known for leaking industry’s inside information, the iPhone 8 might come in three storage variants – 64GB, 256GB and 512GB. The tweet also reveals the price of all three variants with base model priced at $999 and top end model priced at $1199.
Keeping in view the Apple’s past pricing strategy for India, it can be assumed that the iPhone 8 model might see a price tag of more than a lakh. But, considering Apple’s recent interest to manufacture devices in India, it is possible that the smartphone might cost at par with the international model.
The iPhone 8 is touted to feature an edge-to-edge OLED display and dual rear camera setup with augmented reality app support. The smartphone might feature a 5.8 inch screen and is speculated to draw its power from a faster A11 processor, designed on a 10nm production unit. Other features of the device includes iOS 11 operating system, virtual home button, cameras with an augmented reality app support, 3D facial recognition and infrared sensor for face recognition in low-light.
