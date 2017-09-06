Apple iPhone 8 might cost more than 1 lakh in India: Report

Apple is gearing up to launch the next iteration of iPhone devices on September 12. The next generation of iPhones will feature anniversary edition iPhone 8 along with and Plus, which are upgraded version of current flagship models.

The iPhone 8 is a much-awaited smartphone of this year and going by the reports the phone will carry a price tag of $999 for base model. According to a tweet by Benjamin Geskin, a famous tipster known for leaking industry’s inside information, the iPhone 8 might come in three storage variants – 64GB, 256GB and 512GB. The tweet also reveals the price of all three variants with base model priced at $999 and top end model priced at $1199.

#iPhone8



64 GB: 999$

256 GB: 1099$

512 GB: 1199$ — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) September 4, 2017

Keeping in view the Apple’s past pricing strategy for India, it can be assumed that the iPhone 8 model might see a price tag of more than a lakh. But, considering Apple’s recent interest to manufacture devices in India, it is possible that the smartphone might cost at par with the international model.