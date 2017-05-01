Apple likely to launch online iPhone store in India by Diwali

With an aim to expand its market in India, is likely to an store in the country around Diwali. Initially, the store will sell SE which will be manufactured in India.

The tech giant is hopeful that local manufacturers can have a direct presence in the country. The product portfolio will be expanded later as it grows the local production to other models.

" will initially start its store by selling SE which will be manufactured in India and will be in line with government policies. The company is hopeful to start the store in India around Diwali," The Economic Times quoted an executive as saying.

The stores may also sell some accessories which will be sourced from India.

At present, around 50-55 per cent of the iPhones sold in India is generated from sales as compared to the smartphone industry average of 30 per cent. will not compete on price with marketplaces for the products it sells through its own store.

Apple's store plans do not require foreign direct investment (FDI) approval in retail since the government allows to directly sell models manufactured locally, senior industry officials told ET.

The tech giant sees India as the next China for its phones and it looks to replicate its China success here. Although, Apple’s unaffordable price tags remain a huge deterrent for India’s price-sensitive consumers.

The company plans to start assembling of iPhones in Bengaluru by June.

In December, announced plans to make iPhones for the Indian market in Bengaluru in association with Wistron, a Taiwanese OEM manufacturer for and will start production by April 2017.

According to reports published in Business Standard, Foxconn, the biggest contract manufacturer for has also been roped in to set up a manufacturing unit in India. As per sources, Foxconn is adopting a model of setting up smartphone assembly lines in multiple cities across India, with a second facility coming up in Gurgaon. An announcement is likely to be made during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017 to be held on January 10 at Gandhinagar.

announced that it would open its brand-owned stores, besides a 4,000-people facility in Hyderabad for its mapping unit.