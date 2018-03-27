Apple may launch iPad with pencil stylus, cheaper Macbook at an event today

JUST IN
Apple is holding up an education focused event today in Chicago where the Cupertino-based software and technology giant is expected to unveil new devices, along with education-centric software. In the US, Apple once had a stronghold in the education sphere, where the iPads and MacBook Air were considered as the devices of choice for use in classrooms. However, with the launch of Google Chromebook-based and Microsoft Windows-based devices, the demand for iPads and MacBook declined and now stand distant third in the competition. To regain its leadership status, Apple might launch a new iPad with added pencil stylus functionality, along with an affordable Macbook Air and education-focused software. According to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s new MacBook Air might cost below $1000.

However, a news report in Bloomberg suggests that the new product is unlikely to make an appearance at the education-focused event. Recently, the analyst also noted that shipments of the MacBook range of laptops are expected to grow at a faster clip than the popular iPhone and iPad devices in 2018. According to a news report in the StreetInsider, the analyst believes that shipments of the MacBook would grow between 13 and 16 per cent this year. By comparison, the iPhone and iPad shipments could grow at 4-6 per cent and 7-10 per cent, respectively.
