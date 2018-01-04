JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Idea Cellular to raise Rs 32 bn from promoter group entities

Hindalco likely to bid for $2.5-bn US-based aluminium firm Aleris
Business Standard

Apple may soon become world's first trillion dollar company

Apple presently leads the race with a market valuation of $869 billion

ANI  |  London 

Apple, iPhone X, iPhones
Apple

Technology giant Apple leads the race among other global enterprises to become the world's first trillion-dollar company.

According to The Guardian, financial commentators and investors have predicted that 2018 will herald the first firm with a stock market valuation of $1 trillion or more if technology share prices continue to rise as they did in 2017.

Apple presently leads the race with a market valuation of $869 billion on Tuesday.

The company is currently ahead of Google's parent company Alphabet, which has a market value of $729 billion.

Moreover, the firm which transformed mobile communications with the iPhone would require a 15 per cent increase in its share price to tip over $1 trillion.

Apple's share prices increased by 47 per cent last year.

Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Tencent are other leading contenders.
First Published: Thu, January 04 2018. 16:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements