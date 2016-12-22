Apple, Nokia lock horns again; sue each other over patents

Five years after and settled a lawsuit, the tech giants have again locked horns over patents with filing an anti-trust against third-party companies Assertion Entities (PAEs) that act on Nokia's behalf, and the Finland-based firm suing directly.

on Wednesday filed a suit directly against in Europe and the US, claiming the company is still infringing on patents.

The covers 32 patents, including display, user interface, software and video coding technology.

said that since settling that initial case, has "declined subsequent offers made by to license other [parts] of its patented inventions, which are used by many products."

In its filed on Tuesday, argued that already has agreements to license its patents for fair and reasonable terms, also know as "FRAND".

"But is transferring these patents to PAEs in order to aggressively pursue money," a report in The Verge said on Thursday.

said that this should not be allowed because it is "anticompetitive and abusive" to the Cupertino-based company and other technology firms.

is behind the PAEs that has partnered with to pursue additional money.

According to Apple, these companies, which include Acacia Research and Conversant Property Management, are "conspiring with in a scheme to diffuse and abuse and, as the PAEs and fully intended, monetise those false promises by extracting exorbitant non-FRAND royalties in way could not."

"PAEs have reportedly sued at least 12 times based off former patents. Acacia has sued more than 40 times based off patents from and other companies," the report said.

In 2011, the two companies settled a fight with over smartphone technology through a licensing agreement that committed to make a one-time payment to the company and to pay regular royalties in the future, the New York Times reported.

The companies also agreed to withdraw complaints against each other with the International Trade Commission over the use of intellectual property.