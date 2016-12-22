Apple, Nokia lock horns again; sue each other over patents

Five years after Apple
and Nokia
settled a lawsuit, the tech giants have again locked horns over patents with Apple
filing an anti-trust lawsuit
against third-party companies Patent
Assertion Entities (PAEs) that act on Nokia's behalf, and the Finland-based firm suing Apple
directly.
Nokia
on Wednesday filed a suit directly against Apple
in Europe and the US, claiming the company is still infringing on Nokia
patents.
The lawsuit
covers 32 patents, including display, user interface, software and video coding technology.
Nokia
said that since settling that initial case, Apple
has "declined subsequent offers made by Nokia
to license other [parts] of its patented inventions, which are used by many Apple
products."
In its lawsuit
filed on Tuesday, Apple
argued that Nokia
already has agreements to license its patents for fair and reasonable terms, also know as "FRAND".
"But Nokia
is transferring these patents to PAEs in order to aggressively pursue money," a report in The Verge said on Thursday.
Apple
said that this should not be allowed because it is "anticompetitive and abusive" to the Cupertino-based company and other technology firms.
Apple
is behind the PAEs that Nokia
has partnered with to pursue additional patent
money.
According to Apple, these companies, which include Acacia Research and Conversant Property Management, are "conspiring with Nokia
in a scheme to diffuse and abuse and, as the PAEs and Nokia
fully intended, monetise those false promises by extracting exorbitant non-FRAND royalties in way Nokia
could not."
"PAEs have reportedly sued Apple
at least 12 times based off former Nokia
patents. Acacia has sued Apple
more than 40 times based off patents from Nokia
and other companies," the report said.
In 2011, the two companies settled a patent
fight with Apple
over smartphone technology through a licensing agreement that committed Apple
to make a one-time payment to the company and to pay regular royalties in the future, the New York Times reported.
The companies also agreed to withdraw complaints against each other with the International Trade Commission over the use of intellectual property.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU