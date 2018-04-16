Apple now offering free repair of Watch Series 2 for faulty battery: Report

has reportedly updated its service policy of 42mm to allow users to get the smartwatch repaired for free, according to a report by technology portal MacRumors. The new policy, however, does not apply to the original Watch, Series 1 and Series 3 models, or any 38mm model.

According to the report, the new service policy enables users to get their 42mm Series 2 models repaired for free, if the watch does not power on or has a swollen battery. The new policy is also applicable to out-of-warranty repairs for up to three years after purchase.

Recently, the Cupertino-based technology giant faced a huge backlash after it confirmed a throttling older-generation iPhones’ performance as they aged. Soon, issued a statement confirming a software update to allow iPhone users to gauge the phone’s battery performance metrics. The company also reduced the battery replacements cost to Rs 2,000 from Rs 6,500 (excluding tax).

As promised, added battery health features in iOS 11.3 upgrade to show and recommend if a battery needs to be replaced. These can be found in settings, under the battery section, and are available for iPhone 6 and later models. Additionally, the update also allows users to see if the power management feature that dynamically manages maximum performance to prevent unexpected shutdowns, first introduced in iOS 10.2.1, is on and can choose to turn it off. This feature is available for the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.