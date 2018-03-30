Apple releases iOS 11.3 major update with new Animojis for iPhones, iPads

Cupertino, US-based software and technology giant has released iOS 11.3 software update for iPhones and iPads. The update is currently available over-the-air (OTA) and can be installed in the supported devices.

To download and install the update, you need to go to device setting and find software update inside general settings. The iOS 11.3 is a major update, so it requires WiFi connection to begin the download. Once downloaded, the software update can be manually installed or scheduled for later – based on your preference.

The iOS 11.3 comes with a host of new features and updates, including enhanced experiences, new for X users, access to personal in the Health app and more. This update also enables battery health feature that allow you to check the performance of your

Here is a list of improvements that the new software update brings:

Enhanced AR experience

introduced AR-based with the introduction of iOS 11. With iOS 11.3, the company enhances the AR experience by enabling the use of vertical surfaces like walls and doors, in addition to horizontal surfaces like tables and chairs. It can now accurately map to irregularly shaped surfaces like circular tables also.

Animoji

New Animojis

iOS 11.3 also brings new characters to X users. has added four new Animojis that bring X users’ expressions to life as a lion, bear, dragon or skull.

Business Chat

feature Photo: Apple

The new features has been added to allow users to communicate directly with businesses right within the Messages app. When searching for a business in Maps, Safari, Search or Siri on and iPad, users will see the option to contact the business using Messages to ask a question about a product or service, or make a purchase using Pay. These conversations can be continued on Watch or Mac. Users are always in control of whether they share any contact information with a business on

Health Records

The new feature, though in beta and available only in select countries, helps patients view their medical records from multiple institutions right from their device. The data are encrypted and protected with a passcode.

Data & Privacy

iOS 11.3 also updated the data and privacy information and, now, makes it easier for users to understand how their personal data may be used. A new privacy icon and detailed privacy information will appear whenever asks for access to personal information to enable features, secure services or personalise an iOS experience.

Batteries and Performance

iOS 11.3 also adds new features that show battery health and recommend if a battery needs to be replaced. These can be found in settings, under battery section, and are available for 6 and later.

Additionally, users can now see if the power management feature that dynamically manages maximum performance to prevent unexpected shutdowns, first introduced in iOS 10.2.1, is on and can choose to turn it off. This feature is available for the 6, 6 Plus, SE, 6s, 6s Plus, 7 and 7 Plus.