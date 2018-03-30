JUST IN
Xiaomi Redmi 5 sale on Amazon at 12 noon today: Read review, specs & more
Apple releases iOS 11.3 major update with new Animojis for iPhones, iPads

iOS 11.3 is a major update and requires WiFi connection to begin the download. Once downloaded, the software update can be manually installed or scheduled for later, based on preference

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Cupertino, US-based software and technology giant Apple has released iOS 11.3 software update for iPhones and iPads. The update is currently available over-the-air (OTA) and can be installed in the supported devices.

To download and install the update, you need to go to device setting and find software update inside general settings. The iOS 11.3 is a major update, so it requires WiFi connection to begin the download. Once downloaded, the software update can be manually installed or scheduled for later – based on your preference.

The Apple iOS 11.3 comes with a host of new features and updates, including enhanced augmented reality experiences, new Animoji for iPhone X users, access to personal health records in the Health app and more. This update also enables battery health feature that allow you to check the performance of your iPhone.

Here is a list of improvements that the new software update brings:

Enhanced AR experience

Apple introduced AR-based ARKit with the introduction of iOS 11. With iOS 11.3, the company enhances the AR experience by enabling the use of vertical surfaces like walls and doors, in addition to horizontal surfaces like tables and chairs. It can now accurately map to irregularly shaped surfaces like circular tables also.

Animoji

Apple New Animojis

iOS 11.3 also brings new Animoji characters to iPhone X users. Apple has added four new Animojis that bring iPhone X users’ expressions to life as a lion, bear, dragon or skull.

Business Chat

Apple Business Chat feature

Apple Business Chat feature Photo: Apple

The new business chat features has been added to allow users to communicate directly with businesses right within the Messages app. When searching for a business in Maps, Safari, Search or Siri on iPhone and iPad, users will see the option to contact the business using Messages to ask a question about a product or service, or make a purchase using Apple Pay. These conversations can be continued on Apple Watch or Mac. Users are always in control of whether they share any contact information with a business on Business Chat.

Health Records

The new Health Records feature, though in beta and available only in select countries, helps patients view their medical records from multiple institutions right from their device. The health records data are encrypted and protected with a passcode.

Data & Privacy

iOS 11.3 also updated the data and privacy information and, now, makes it easier for users to understand how their personal data may be used. A new privacy icon and detailed privacy information will appear whenever Apple asks for access to personal information to enable features, secure Apple services or personalise an iOS experience.

Batteries and Performance

iOS 11.3 also adds new features that show battery health and recommend if a battery needs to be replaced. These can be found in settings, under battery section, and are available for iPhone 6 and later.

Additionally, users can now see if the power management feature that dynamically manages maximum performance to prevent unexpected shutdowns, first introduced in iOS 10.2.1, is on and can choose to turn it off. This feature is available for the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.
First Published: Fri, March 30 2018. 11:45 IST

