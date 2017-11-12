Apple releases iOS update fixing disruptive Siri and other autocorrect bugs

-
ALSO READApple market cap could reach $900 bn as it launches $1,000 iPhone this year iPhone widget makers are turning the tables Apple's hiccup: Can't activate new devices, say some iPhone X users Apple on course for $1-trillion valuation Will Apple's new augmented reality feature be the face of iOS 11?
-
With relentless complaints received from iOS 11 users in the past few days regarding an autocorrect bug, Apple finally rolled out a new update, iOS 11.1.1, in a bid to put an end to all its consumers' woes.
Apple, on its support page, put up a temporary fix for those frantically seeking a solution to this issue. The update also fixes the issue posed by a bug disrupting the use of Siri, Apple's voice assistant.
In order to install iOS 11.1.1, users could follow the path - Settings > General > Software Update, reports TechCrunch.
In the past week, Apple users reportedly complained of not being able to type the letter 'I', as it was automatically changed to other letters or characters. Reports also surfaced of abrupt disabling of Siri.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU