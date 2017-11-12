JUST IN
Business Standard

Apple releases iOS update fixing disruptive Siri and other autocorrect bugs

Apple users reportedly complained of not being able to type letter 'I', as it was automatically changed to other letters

New York 

Apple expands bet on cutting edge privacy technology

With relentless complaints received from iOS 11 users in the past few days regarding an autocorrect bug, Apple finally rolled out a new update, iOS 11.1.1, in a bid to put an end to all its consumers' woes.

Apple, on its support page, put up a temporary fix for those frantically seeking a solution to this issue. The update also fixes the issue posed by a bug disrupting the use of Siri, Apple's voice assistant.

In order to install iOS 11.1.1, users could follow the path - Settings > General > Software Update, reports TechCrunch.

In the past week, Apple users reportedly complained of not being able to type the letter 'I', as it was automatically changed to other letters or characters. Reports also surfaced of abrupt disabling of Siri.
First Published: Sun, November 12 2017. 11:48 IST

