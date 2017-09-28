Apple seeks discussion on pesky call complaint app issue with Trai

-
After being openly rebuked by Trai for not allowing operations of pesky call complaint app on iPhones, Apple in a climb-down has written to the regulator to discuss and resolve the issue.
"They (Apple) have written to us for a meeting on the issue saying that they have an approach on this which they want to discuss," Trai Chairman R S Sharma on Thursday said in his response to query on the matter at India Mobile Congress.
The pesky call or 'Do not disturb' application developed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India makes it easy for consumers to file complaint regarding unsolicited commercial or promotional calls and SMS by just selecting the call from their call log in the phone or SMS from inbox.
As per the regulator, Apple had denied access to call logs and SMS inbox for the application.
Sharma has expressed strong displeasure on Apple's move.
