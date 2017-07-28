Company
Apple stops iPod nano, iPod shuffle, doubles iPod touch capacities

Said with advent of iPhone, iPad, iPod, there will be a fall of traditional music player hardware

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Apple
The logo of Apple is seen at a store in Zurich (Photo: Reuters)

Apple has discontinued the iPod nano and iPod shuffle that did not support internet access and has taken down their websites.

According to a report in The Verge on Thursday that quoted an Apple spokesperson, both products have met their end and are now officially discontinued.

Apple has in past stated that with the advent of the iPhone, iPad, and iPod, there will be a fall of traditional music player hardware.

"Today, we are simplifying our iPod lineup with two models of iPod touch now with double the capacity starting at just $199 and we are discontinuing the iPod shuffle and iPod nano," the Apple spokesperson was quoted as saying.

When Apple redesigned iPod nano with Bluetooth support for wireless headphones and speakers in 2012, it did not update it significantly.

"The clip-on iPod shuffle last saw a redesign with the fourth-gen model in 2010, which made a quick return to physical controls after the poorly received third-generation model of 2009," the report said.

Since then, all that Apple has updated is the colour options from time to time.

