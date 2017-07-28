Apple stops iPod nano, iPod shuffle, doubles iPod touch capacities

-
ALSO READApple, Cochlear launch hearing implant sound processor for iPhone users A year after bug scare, Apple ditches tracking tool for iPhone, iPad Apple iPad Pro: Finally, a laptop killer Apple taps students with music service as it looks to grow India market Google takes on Apple in India with music streaming service at Rs 89/month
-
Apple has discontinued the iPod nano and iPod shuffle that did not support internet access and has taken down their websites.
According to a report in The Verge on Thursday that quoted an Apple spokesperson, both products have met their end and are now officially discontinued.
Apple has in past stated that with the advent of the iPhone, iPad, and iPod, there will be a fall of traditional music player hardware.
"Today, we are simplifying our iPod lineup with two models of iPod touch now with double the capacity starting at just $199 and we are discontinuing the iPod shuffle and iPod nano," the Apple spokesperson was quoted as saying.
When Apple redesigned iPod nano with Bluetooth support for wireless headphones and speakers in 2012, it did not update it significantly.
"The clip-on iPod shuffle last saw a redesign with the fourth-gen model in 2010, which made a quick return to physical controls after the poorly received third-generation model of 2009," the report said.
Since then, all that Apple has updated is the colour options from time to time.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU