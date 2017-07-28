Apple stops iPod nano, iPod shuffle, doubles iPod touch capacities

has discontinued the and that did not support internet access and has taken down their websites.

According to a report in The Verge on Thursday that quoted an spokesperson, both products have met their end and are now officially discontinued.

has in past stated that with the advent of the iPhone, iPad, and iPod, there will be a fall of traditional hardware.

"Today, we are simplifying our iPod lineup with two models of iPod touch now with double the capacity starting at just $199 and we are discontinuing the and iPod nano," the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

When redesigned with support for wireless and speakers in 2012, it did not update it significantly.

"The clip-on last saw a redesign with the fourth-gen model in 2010, which made a quick return to physical controls after the poorly received third-generation model of 2009," the report said.

Since then, all that has updated is the colour options from time to time.