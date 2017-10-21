Apple sued for Animoji trademark: What are these animated GIFs in iPhone X?

A Japanese software company has sued in a US court over the trademark for the term "animoji", alleging the US technology company stole the name to use on a feature of its

Tokyo-based Emonster kk sued on Wednesday in federal court in San Francisco, saying it holds the US trademark on the term and that Apple's use of the word is a "textbook case" of deliberate infringement.

What is this application?

Emonster owns an iOS app called "Animoji" that lets people send emoji that are animated in a loop like GIFs.

The iPhone X's "Animoji" feature lets people transform their face into customised moving emoji with the help from Apple's face recognition technology “FaceID".

sued by Japanese company that owns trademarkhttps://t.co/GwbKFuITkn pic.twitter.com/nS77bR2MPN — The Verge (@verge) October 20, 2017



The in brings emoji to life in a fun new way with "Animoji".

Working with A11 Bionic, the captures and analyses over 50 different facial muscle movements, then animates those expressions in a dozen different "Animoji", including a panda, unicorn and robot.

Available as an iMessage app pre-installed on iPhone X, customers can record and send "Animoji" messages with their voice that can smile, frown and more.

What is the lawsuit?

had full knowledge of Emonster's app because it is available for download on Apple's App Store, the lawsuit said. The Emonster app costs $0.99 on iTunes.

Phil Schiller, Apple's chief marketing officer, touted the feature during the launch event on September 12, calling it a "great experience" for communicating with family and friends.

Emonster chief executive Enrique Bonansea launched an animated texting app in 2014 called and registered a trademark on the product name, according to the lawsuit.

Emonster said it is seeking unspecified money damages and a court order blocking from using the term while the lawsuit is pending.

An spokesman declined to comment.