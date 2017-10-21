Apple sued for Animoji trademark: What are these animated GIFs in iPhone X?

A Japanese software company has sued Apple in a US court over the trademark for the term "animoji", alleging the US technology company stole the name to use on a feature of its iPhone X.
Tokyo-based Emonster kk sued Apple
on Wednesday in federal court in San Francisco, saying it holds the US trademark on the term animoji
and that Apple's use of the word is a "textbook case" of deliberate infringement.
What is this application?
Emonster owns an iOS app called "Animoji" that lets people send emoji that are animated in a loop like GIFs.
The iPhone X's "Animoji" feature lets people transform their face into customised moving emoji with the help from Apple's face recognition technology “FaceID".
Working with A11 Bionic, the TrueDepth camera
captures and analyses over 50 different facial muscle movements, then animates those expressions in a dozen different "Animoji", including a panda, unicorn and robot.
Available as an iMessage app pre-installed on iPhone X, customers can record and send "Animoji" messages with their voice that can smile, frown and more.
What is the lawsuit?
Apple
had full knowledge of Emonster's app because it is available for download on Apple's App Store, the lawsuit said. The Emonster app costs $0.99 on Apple
iTunes.
Phil Schiller, Apple's chief marketing officer, touted the Animoji
feature during the iPhone X
launch event on September 12, calling it a "great experience" for communicating with family and friends.
Emonster chief executive Enrique Bonansea launched an animated texting app in 2014 called Animoji
and registered a trademark on the product name, according to the lawsuit.
Emonster said it is seeking unspecified money damages and a court order blocking Apple
from using the term while the lawsuit is pending.
An Apple
spokesman declined to comment.
