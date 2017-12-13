JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

World stocks inch up for fifth day running as Fed heads for hat-trick
Business Standard

Apple to invest $390 mn in Finisar to ramp up chip production

Finisar will use the funds to transform a shuttered, 700,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Texas to a facility developing vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) chips

Reuters 

apple, iPhone

Apple Inc said on Wednesday it would invest $390 million in Finisar Corp, which it will use to build out a plant in Texas to make chips that power popular iPhone features such as face ID, animojis and portrait-mode selfies.

The award will be part of Apple's $1 billion "Advanced Manufacturing Fund" to foster innovation and create jobs, Apple said in a statement.

Finisar will use the funds to transform a shuttered, 700,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Texas to a facility developing vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) chips.

Shares of Finisar were up nearly 17 percent at $22.50 in premarket trading, while Apple shares were flat.

 

 
First Published: Wed, December 13 2017. 18:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements