Apple to invest $390 mn in Finisar to ramp up chip production

Inc said on Wednesday it would invest $390 million in Corp, which it will use to build out a plant in Texas to make chips that power popular iPhone features such as face ID, animojis and portrait-mode selfies.

The award will be part of Apple's $1 billion "Advanced Manufacturing Fund" to foster innovation and create jobs, said in a statement.

will use the funds to transform a shuttered, 700,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Texas to a facility developing vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) chips.

Shares of were up nearly 17 percent at $22.50 in premarket trading, while shares were flat.