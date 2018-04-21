Apple to replace batteries of defective non-touch 13-inch MacBook Pros

In a bid to compensate for some manufacturing defects, has rolled out a battery replacement programme for its "non- 13-inch Pro" devices.

The Cupertino-headquartered tech giant claimed that there have been issues with a "small" number of Pros, assembled between October 2016 and October 2017, 9to5Mac reported on Friday.

" has determined that, in a limited number of 13-inch Pro (non Touch Bar) units, a component may fail causing the built-in battery to expand," said in its Support page.

"This is not a safety issue and will replace eligible batteries, free of charge. Affected units were manufactured between October 2016 and October 2017 and eligibility is determined by the product serial number," it added.

The programme will be available for five years since the original release of the "non- 13-inch Pro".

Apple, however, will not extend the standard warranty coverage of the devices.

Users can contact the iPhone-maker for refunds if they have already paid for battery replacement, according to the report.

This programme does not affect 13-inch Pro with or older 13-inch Pro models, said.