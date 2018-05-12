Apple Watch Series 3 LTE: Know price, features, and Airtel, Jio offers

Cupertino, US-based technology giant Apple on May 11 launched the Watch Series 3 LTE in India in partnership with and The smartwatch has a cellular connectivity feature, which enables voice calls, text messages and music streaming services without requiring a connection with smartphone, therefore it can be used as a standalone device.

Watch Series 3 LTE price in India

The flagship watch from the stable of is available in 38mm and 42mm variants, priced at Rs 39,080 and Rs 41,120, respectively. The smartwatch Nike+ edition costs Rs 39,130 and Rs 41,120 for 38mm and 42mm variants, respectively. The premium ceramic model is priced at Rs 118,030 and Rs 122,090 for the 32mm and 42mm variants, respectively.

Watch Series 3 LTE features and specifications

The Apple Watch Series 3 features a full LTE and UMTS cellular radio that switches seamlessly to cellular when it is away from the iPhone. The watch shares the same number as your iPhone, so there is no need for a new number.

Powering the Watch Series 3 LTE is the S3, Apple’s third-generation dual-core processor, which enables Siri functionality via built-in speaker. The smartphone features custom wireless chip W2, which is claimed to make WiFi 85 per cent faster and Bluetooth and WiFi services 50 per cent more power efficient. The watch also features a barometric altimeter that assists with tracking activity, flights climbed and outdoor workouts, including elevation gain.





ALSO READ: iPhones, Apple watches get costlier after Budget 2018 raises import duty

The smartwatch runs on Apple watchOS 4, which features an updated Heart Rate app. The watchOS 4 also features the proactive Siri watch face that displays the information users need most throughout the day, an enhanced Workout app with new interface, custom High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) workout type and auto-sets for pool swims.

offer on Apple Watch Series 3 LTE

India’s leading telecommunication service provider Bharti is offering a cashback of Rs 5,000 to ICICI credit card customers on their purchase of smartphone from the official Apple online store. Currently, the services on Watch Series 3 can be availed of free by the infinity and my plan postpaid subscribers only. It is important to note is that the cellular service for Apple Watch Series 3 is not available in the Uttar Pradesh West, Himachal Pradesh, North East (excluding Assam) and Jammu & Kashmir telecom circles.



ALSO READ: Apple set to be first $1-trillion company, but Amazon not too far behind

offer on Apple Watch Series 3 LTE

is also offering the smartphone without any additional cost for services. The watch is available for purchase at the Jio online portal and Reliance Digital and Jio stores. Jio is also offering priority delivery at home, along with round-the-clock platinum after-sales service. Unlike in the case of Airtel, the Apple Watch LTE is compatible with all Jio plans.