Apple world's most valuable brand

Apple
topped the charts, with Google
and Microsoft
taking the second and third spots in the list of the world’s most valuable brands
released by Interbrand on Monday. Half of the 10 brands at the top of the Best Global Brands 2017 list are in the technology sector — Apple, Google, Microsoft, Samsung, and Facebook.
The total brand value over the past 10 years has grown by 54%. In 2017, it grew by 4.2%, and individual brand value by an average of 3.1%.
The top 10 brands held 42% of the total top 100 global brands value, according to the rankings released by Interbrand :
