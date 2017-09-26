JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Fight for market: McDonald's moves Delhi High Court against Vikram Bakshi

Suspended chairman heads Bhushan Steel AGM
Business Standard

Apple world's most valuable brand

Half of the 10 brands at the top of the Best Global Brands 2017 list are in the technology sector - Apple, Google, Microsoft, Samsung, and Facebook

Business Standard 

Apple world's most valuable brand

Apple topped the charts, with Google and Microsoft taking the second and third spots in the list of the world’s most valuable brands released by Interbrand on Monday. Half of the 10 brands at the top of the Best Global Brands 2017 list are in the technology sector — Apple, Google, Microsoft, Samsung, and Facebook. The total brand value over the past 10 years has grown by 54%. In 2017, it grew by 4.2%, and individual brand value by an average of 3.1%.

TOP 10 GLOBAL BRANDS

The top 10 brands held 42% of the total top 100 global brands value, according to the rankings released by Interbrand :

Apple world's most valuable brand
First Published: Tue, September 26 2017. 02:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements