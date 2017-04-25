APSEZ inks pact with France's CMA CGM to operate Mundra Port

Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Tuesday inked a joint venture pact with French shipping giant CMA CGM to operate a new container terminal at for next 15 years.



The Group firm said this collaboration will see the becoming India's largest container terminal



and France's CMA CGM, a leading worldwide shipping group, have signed a pact to operate a new container terminal (CT4) at for next 15 years with an option to extend it twice for 10 more years, the Ahmedabad-based operator said in a statement.



"We have been present in for over three decades now and employ 4,000 people. This joint venture with Ports reinforces our position in one of the world's fastest growing economies and highlights our firm belief in the potential growth of trade between and the rest of the world," said Rodolphe Saade, chief executive officer, CMA CGM.



CEO Karan termed a notable milestone for saying with the commissioning of this terminal, will become India's largest container-handling



"With this new development, is perfectly primed to set the bar even higher on the crucial parameters of efficiency, productivity and faster turnaround times for larger vessels, which will directly translate into competitive advantages for our customers. continues to be conscious of its environmental responsibilities and has installed world class equipment, which vastly reduces air and noise pollution," he said.



The two partners have completed the CT4 project three months ahead of the schedule making the largest container-handling in the country.



The was already the country's number one multi- purpose facility. CT4 will be the only container terminal on the west coast of where the world's largest container ships can call.



CT4 has four units of 65 tonnes capacity of Rail Mounted Quay Cranes capable of handling 18,000 TEU (twenty foot equivalent unit to measure containers) vessels and Super Post and Ultra Large Container Vessels and an annual capacity of 1.3 million TEUs.



"The terminal spans over 27 hectares, with a 650-meter long quay and a draft of 16.5 meters. The yard equipment will include twelve 41 tonne lift rubber tyred container gantry cranes which will accommodate seven rows of containers and one operational lane," the statement said.



For CMA CGM, CT4 is its first investment in India, and demonstrates its ambition to further increase its presence in this strategic and fast-developing country.



CMA CGM is present in since 1984. With around 4,000 staff members and 29 offices, it is calling 13 ports in India, and offers to its Indian customers 11 direct weekly shipping services connecting to Europe, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.



In India, CMA CGM Group offers a wide range of shipping and intermodal solutions covering accessibility to and from 51 inland locations, 6 gateway ports and 7 feeder ports in the country.

