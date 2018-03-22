Arathi Krishna to succeed her father as MD of Sundram Fasteners

Another succession in the took place at with the appoint ment of as Managing Director of the company as her father and manufacturing veteran retires. The company is one of the major auto components makers in the country.

However, will continue to be the director and non-executive chairman of the company.

The decision was taken at company's board meeting held here on Thursday and her appointment will come into effect from April 20, 2018.

She has been the joint managing director of the company since 2011 and has been on the Board since 2006. Under her leadership, the company has come out with several new product lines, which were established to a robust growth and operating performance of the company.

Her sister Arundhati Krishna, deputy managing director has been redesignated as joint managing director of the company.

She oversees the operations of the domestic subsidiaries and the international subsidiaries in China and England.

Arundhathi Krishna. (Photo: T E Narasimhan)

Sundram Fasteners is a part of the $7.2 billion TVS Group, headquartered in Chennai. With a diversified product line, world-class facilities in three countries and it is one of the leading supplier for the automotive industry. The product range consists of high-tensile fasteners, powder metal components, cold extruded parts, hot forged components, radiator caps, automotive pumps, gear shifters, gears and couplings, hubs and shafts, tappets and iron powder.

Over the years, the company has acquired cutting-edge technological competencies in forging, metal forming, close-tolerance machining, heat treatment, surface finishing and assembly.